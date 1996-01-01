4. Tissues & Histology
Connective Tissue Proper: Loose Connective Tissue
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
c. Adipose tissue functions in insulation, warmth, protection, and shock absorption, and is the major energy reserve in the body.
