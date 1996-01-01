2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Ionic Bonding
Copper has an atomic number of 29 and a mass number of 64. What would result if an uncharged copper atom lost two electrons?
A
The atom would have a double negative charge and be an ion.
B
The atomic number of the atom would remain 29, the mass number would be reduced to 62, and the atom would be an anion.
C
The atomic number would be reduced to 27, the mass number would remain 64, and the atom would be an anion with a +2 charge.
D
The atomic number would remain 29, the mass number would remain 64, and the atom would be a cation with a +2 charge.
