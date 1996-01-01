Which of the following is the main function of the scrotum?





a. The scrotum contains the testes and provides additional blood supply to them because of the location outside the abdominopelvic cavity.

b. The scrotum contains the testes and maintains the temperature of the testes about 3° C lower than body temperature, which is the optimal temperature for developing sperm.

c. The scrotum contains the testes and maintains the temperature of the testes about 3° C higher than body temperature, which is the optimal temperature for developing sperm.

d. The scrotum contains the testes and contains the blood testis barrier to separate the seminiferous tubules from the bloodstream.