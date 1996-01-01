28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Effects of Pregnancy on the Mother
Problem 27.5a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Laura has diabetes and is 6 months pregnant. Lately, her blood pressure and blood glucose levels have been higher than normal. What factors related to the pregnancy might cause Laura's blood pressure and blood glucose to rise?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
4
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 4 videos