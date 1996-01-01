22. Respiratory System
Respiratory Volumes and Capacities
Problem 21.10a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
a. The functional residual capacity is the volume of air normally left in the lungs after a tidal expiration.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
10
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice