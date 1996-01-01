27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Physiology
Problem 26.3ab
Fabiola, a 17-year-old college student, suffers from an eating disorder. Her percentage of body fat has dropped to 14%. Her menstrual cycles were irregular, and now they have stopped altogether. Why do you think this has happened? Could the lack of menstrual periods be beneficial in this situation? Explain.
