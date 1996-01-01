22. Respiratory System
Breathing Rate and Depth
Problem 21.18a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following groups of neurons stimulate the diaphragm and intercostal muscles?
a. The dorsal respiratory group
b. The ventral respiratory group
c. The respiratory pattern generator
d. The central chemoreceptors
