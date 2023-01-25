3. Energy & Cell Processes
Organization of DNA in the Cell
0:35 minutes
Problem 7b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The following statements are about the control of chromatin condensation. Select True or False for each. T/F Reducing histone acetylase activity is likely to decrease gene transcription. T/F Mutations that reduce the number of positively charged amino acids on histones should promote open chromatin. T/F Chromatin remodeling complexes add chemical groups to histones. T/F Adding an inhibitor of DNA methylation is likely to reduce gene transcription.
Verified Solution
35s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
62
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Organization of DNA in the Cell with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice