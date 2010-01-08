26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Acid-Base Balance
Problem 25.16d
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
d. Renal compensation for metabolic alkalosis consists of reabsorption of hydrogen ions and secretion of bicarbonate ions.
