23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Small Intestine
Problem 22.18e
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
e. During eating, the small intestine exhibits motion in the migrating motor complex pattern.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
8
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos