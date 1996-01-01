Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology23. Digestive SystemFunctional Anatomy: Small IntestineStructural modifications of the small intestine wall

Small Intestine Anatomy (Parts, Topography, Structures, Layers)

Taim Talks Med
8
Was this helpful?
15:23
Anatomy Review Digestive
Pearson
844
6
03:11
Structure Of The Small Intestine - Functions Of The Small Intestine - What Are Villi
Whats Up Dude
446
03:29
Small Intestine and Food Absorption | Physiology | Biology
FuseSchool - Global Education
305
1
02:45
The Intestinal Villi Explained || Absorption
Science Sauce
18
19:24
Small Intestine Anatomy (Parts, Topography, Structures, Layers)
Taim Talks Med
8
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.