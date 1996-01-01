27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Physiology
Match the follicle stage with the correct description.
________ primordial follicle
________ Primary follicle
________ Secondary follicle
________ Vesicular follicle
________ Corpus luteum
________ Corpus albicans
a. Several layers of granulosa cells with pockets of follicular fluid surround the primary oocyte.
b. Knot of whitish scar tissue
c. Yellow glandular-looking endocrine structure
d. A single layer of squamous follicular cells surrounds the primary oocyte.
e. One or two layers of cuboidal granulosa cells surround the primary oocyte.
f. Several layers of granulosa cells surround the secondary oocyte and project into the antrum.
