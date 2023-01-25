3. Energy & Cell Processes
Electron Transport Chain
3:20 minutes
Problem 8c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The researchers who observed that magnetite was produced by bacterial cultures from the deep subsurface carried out a follow-up experiment. These biologists treated some of the cultures with a drug that poisons the enzymes involved in electron transport chains. In cultures where the drug was present, no more magnetite was produced. Does this result support or undermine their hypothesis that the bacteria in the cultures perform cellular respiration? Explain your reasoning.
Verified Solution
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
38
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Electron Transport Chain with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice