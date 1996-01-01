24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Metabolism
Problem 23.17a
Which of the following best defines the basal metabolic rate?
a. The rate of heat production during exercise
b. The rate at which glucose is catabolized
c. The amount of energy needed for the body's anabolic reactions
d. The energy cost of living
