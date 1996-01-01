22. Respiratory System
Breathing Rate and Depth
Problem 21.1c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mrs. Jordan is brought to the emergency room by paramedics, who report that she lost consciousness while at the grocery store. You notice that her respiratory rate is elevated and her breath has a 'fruity' odor. You suspect that she is suffering from diabetic ketoacidosis.
c. What has likely happened to the pH of her blood, and why?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
12
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice