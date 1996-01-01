27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Physiology
Problem 7
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Human ova and sperm are similar in that a. about the same number of each is produced per month. b. they have the same degree of motility. c. they are about the same size. d. they have the same number of chromosomes.
