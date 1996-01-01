23. Digestive System
Which of the following is not one of the functions of the bacterial flora of the large intestine?
a. Metabolism of undigested carbohydrates
b. Deterring the growth of harmful bacteria
c. Chemical digestion of dietary proteins
d. Stimulation of the immune system
e. Vitamin production
