23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Large Intestine
Problem 9
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. A 3-year-old girl is rewarded with a hug because she is now completely toilet trained. Which muscle is one that she has learned to control? a. Levator ani b. Internal anal sphincter c. Internal and external obliques d. External anal sphincter
