23. Digestive System
Physiology of Digestion and Absorption
Problem 22.12a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Match the following digestive enzymes with the digestive reaction they catalyze.
____Salivary amylase
____Sucrase
____Trypsin
____Pancreatic lipase
____Pancreatic amylase
____Pepsin
a. Breaks down sucrose into glucose and fructose in small intestine
b. Digests lipids in small intestine
c. Breaks down proteins into polypeptides in stomach
d. Breaks down polysaccharides into oligosaccharides in small intestine
e. Assists in protein digestion in small intestine and activates other protein-digesting enzymes
f. Breaks down polysaccharides into oligosaccharides in the mouth
