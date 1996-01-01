24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Metabolism
Problem 1b
Catabolism refers to (a) the creation of a nutrient pool, (b) the sum total of all chemical reactions in the body, (c) the production of organic compounds, (d) the breakdown of organic substrates.
