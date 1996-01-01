22. Respiratory System
Breathing Rate and Depth
Problem 21.17a
The basic rhythm for breathing is maintained by the:
a. respiratory pattern generator of the pons.
b. dorsal respiratory group of the medulla.
c. ventral respiratory group of the pons.
d. respiratory pattern generator of the medulla.
