23. Digestive System
Physiology of Digestion and Absorption
Problem 22.17a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following statements about absorption in the small and large intestines is false?
a. Absorption of water occurs by secondary active transport.
b. Absorption of sodium ions creates an electrical gradient that drives absorption of chloride and bicarbonate anions.
c. Fat-soluble vitamins are absorbed with other lipids.
d. Vitamin B12 requires intrinsic factor to be absorbed in the small intestine.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
12
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice