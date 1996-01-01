The drug methotrexate is used to treat several different types of cancer and diseases of the immune system. It works by inhibiting an enzyme in the cell necessary for folic acid synthesis. Without folic acid, the cell cannot make nucleotides. What, specifically, does an enzyme do in the cell? Why would inhibiting this enzyme disrupt folic acid synthesis? What effect would a disruption in folic acid synthesis have on the cell as a whole? (Hint: Think about the role that folic acid plays in the cell.) (Connects to Chapter 2)