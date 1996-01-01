2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Nucleic Acids
Problem 3.5a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The drug methotrexate is used to treat several different types of cancer and diseases of the immune system. It works by inhibiting an enzyme in the cell necessary for folic acid synthesis. Without folic acid, the cell cannot make nucleotides. What, specifically, does an enzyme do in the cell? Why would inhibiting this enzyme disrupt folic acid synthesis? What effect would a disruption in folic acid synthesis have on the cell as a whole? (Hint: Think about the role that folic acid plays in the cell.) (Connects to Chapter 2)
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Nucleic Acids with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 16 videos