24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Metabolism
Problem 23.7a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following statements is false?
a. Oxaloacetate is regenerated at the completion of the citric acid cycle.
b. Glycolysis takes place in the cytosol.
c. The energy yield from oxidative phosphorylation is much greater than the yield from substrate-level phosphorylation.
d. The electromotive force directly generates ATP.
