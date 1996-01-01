23. Digestive System
Physiology of Digestion and Absorption
A condition known as lactose intolerance is characterized by painful abdominal cramping, gas, and diarrhea. The cause of the problem is an inability to digest the milk sugar lactose. How would this cause the observed signs and symptoms?
