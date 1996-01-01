23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Large Intestine
1:52 minutes
Problem 4
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Match the letter of the digestive organ shown in the figure with its function. ___ absorbs water
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
12
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Anatomy Review Digestive with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice