25. Urinary System
Urine Formation
Problem 24.7b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
b. The distal tubule reabsorbs sodium ions and secretes potassium and hydrogen ions in response to ADH.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
12
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos