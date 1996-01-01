24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Metabolism
Jill suffers from anorexia nervosa. One afternoon she is rushed to the emergency room because of cardiac arrhythmias. Her breath smells fruity, and her blood and urine samples contain high levels of ketone bodies. Why do you think she is having the arrhythmias?
