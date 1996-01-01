23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Large Intestine
2:56 minutes
Problem 31
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mr. Holden has had severe diarrhea all day and is severely weakened. Explain why his nurse is concerned about his present condition.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Anatomy Review Digestive with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice