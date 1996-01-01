5. Integumentary System
Many people change the natural appearance of their hair, either by coloring it or by altering the degree of curl in it. Which layers of the hair do you suppose are affected by the chemicals added during these procedures? Why are the effects of the procedures not permanent?
