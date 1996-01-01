Fill in the blanks for each of the following statements:





a. The process by which urine is eliminated is called _____ , and it is mediated by reflexes involving the_____​nervous system.

b. The mucosa of the organs of the urinary tract is lined with _____epithelium.

c. The three layers of smooth muscle in the urinary bladder are known as the_____muscle.

d. The female urethra provides a passageway for , whereas the male urethra provides a passageway for_____and_____ .