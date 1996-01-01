25. Urinary System
Urine Storage and Elimination
Problem 24.17a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Fill in the blanks for each of the following statements:
a. The process by which urine is eliminated is called _____ , and it is mediated by reflexes involving the_____nervous system.
b. The mucosa of the organs of the urinary tract is lined with _____epithelium.
c. The three layers of smooth muscle in the urinary bladder are known as the_____muscle.
d. The female urethra provides a passageway for , whereas the male urethra provides a passageway for_____and_____ .
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
12
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos