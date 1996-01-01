24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Identify the following characteristics as belonging to the absorptive state or the postabsorptive state.
a. Ketogenesis occurs.________
b. Gluconeogenesis and glucose sparing take place.________
c. Glycogenesis and lipogenesis take place.________
d. Protein synthesis decreases or stops.________
e. Glucose is readily available and is used as the primary fuel for most cells.________
f. Lipolysis releases fatty acids into the blood.________
