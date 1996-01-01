24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Metabolism
Problem 3b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The process that produces more than 90 percent of the ATP used by our cells is (a) glycolysis, (b) the citric acid cycle, (c) substrate-level phosphorylation, (d) oxidative phosphorylation.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Anabolic and Catabolic Reactions with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice