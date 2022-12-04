Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
DNA Repair
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesDNA Repair
Problem 8e
The spontaneous loss of amino groups from adenine in DNA results in hypoxanthine, an uncommon base, opposite thymine. What combination of proteins could repair such damage? a. nuclease, DNA polymerase, DNA ligase b. telomerase, primase, DNA polymerase c. telomerase, helicase, single-strand binding protein d. DNA ligase, replication fork proteins, adenylyl cyclase

