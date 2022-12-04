3. Energy & Cell Processes
DNA Repair
The spontaneous loss of amino groups from adenine in DNA results in hypoxanthine, an uncommon base, opposite thymine. What combination of proteins could repair such damage? a. nuclease, DNA polymerase, DNA ligase b. telomerase, primase, DNA polymerase c. telomerase, helicase, single-strand binding protein d. DNA ligase, replication fork proteins, adenylyl cyclase
