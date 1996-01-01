23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Large Intestine
Problem 12
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Vitamins generated by bacteria in the colon are (a) vitamins A, D, and E, (b) B complex vitamins and vitamin C, (c) vitamin K, biotin, and pantothenic acid, (d) niacin, thiamine, and riboflavin.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
13
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Anatomy Review Digestive with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice