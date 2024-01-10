18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Electrical Events
Problem 17.8e
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
e. Open sodium ion channels cause hyperpolarization in pacemaker cells, which triggers HCN channels to open and begins a new action potential.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
0m:0s
Play a video:
7
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice