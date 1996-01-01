28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Fetal Development
Match the fetal developments to the correct month of gestation.
________Month 3
________Month 4
________Month 5
________Month 6
________Month 7
________Months 8 and 9
a. A downy hair called lanugo develops.
b. Organs specialize and grow.
c. Lungs begin to produce surfactant.
d. The heartbeat can be heard with a stethoscope.
e. Fetus turns to the vertex position.
f. Ossification begins in most bones.
