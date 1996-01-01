Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Chemiosmosis
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesChemiosmosis

Animation: Fermentation

Pearson
281
Was this helpful?
All cells are able to synthesize ATP via the process of glycolysis. In many cells, if oxygen is not present, pyruvate (pyruvic acid) is metabolized in a process called âfermentation.â By oxidizing the NADH produced in glycolysis, fermentation regenerates NAD+, which can take part in glycolysis once again to produce more ATP. The net energy gain in fermentation is two ATP molecules per molecule of glucose. Fermentation complements glycolysis and makes it possible for ATP to be continually produced in the absence of oxygen. Two common types of fermentation are described here. Alcohol fermentation, which occurs in yeast, results in the production of ethanol and carbon dioxide. Lactic acid fermentation, which occurs in muscle, results in the production of lactate (lactic acid). Letâs see the relationship between glycolysis and alcohol fermentation. Glycolysis produces NADH, ATP, and pyruvate (pyruvic acid). If oxygen is not present, NADH cannot be oxidized in the electron transport chain. Without fermentation, the cell would run out of NAD+, bringing glycolysis to a halt. In alcohol fermentation, the pyruvate (pyruvic acid) from glycolysis loses one carbon in the form of carbon dioxide and the product is then reduced to ethanol by NADH. With the formation of ethanol, NADH is oxidized and becomes NAD+. With a continuous supply of NAD+, glycolysis can continue, producing more ATP. During fermentation, the NADH produced by glycolysis is oxidized, ensuring a continuous supply of NAD+ for glycolysis. Alcohol fermentation occurs in yeast cells. Letâs observe the relationship between glycolysis and lactic acid fermentation. Glycolysis produces NADH, ATP, and pyruvate (pyruvic acid). If oxygen is not present, NADH cannot be oxidized in the electron transport chain. Without fermentation, the cell would run out of NAD+, bringing glycolysis to a halt. In lactic acid fermentation, the pyruvate (pyruvic acid) from glycolysis is reduced to lactate (lactic acid) by NADH. With the formation of lactate (lactic acid), NADH is oxidized and becomes NAD+. With a continuous supply of NAD+, glycolysis can continue producing more ATP. During fermentation, the NADH produced by glycolysis is oxidized, ensuring a continuous supply of NAD+ for glycolysis. Lactic acid fermentation occurs in muscle cells.
03:39
BioFlix: Photosynthesis
Pearson
971
3
03:38
Animation: Fermentation
Pearson
281
00:53
Animation: ATP Yield from Cellular Respiration
Pearson
516
01:32
BioFlix: Electron Transport Chain and Chemiosmosis
Pearson
245
00:36
Animation: Rotating ATP Synthase
Pearson
345
00:17
BioFlix: ATP Synthase
Pearson
150
03:43
8.2 Electron Transport Chain and Chemiosmosis
Stephanie Castle
294
04:59
Oxidative Phosphorylation and Chemiosmosis
Khan Academy
172
05:01
Chemiosmosis
Jason Amores Sumpter
1201
11
02:50
Cellular Respiration - Link Reaction and Krebs - Post 16 Biology (A Level, Pre-U, IB, AP Bio)
Mr Exham Biology
330
1
01:55
Cellular Respiration Part 3: The Electron Transport Chain and Oxidative Phosphorylation
Professor Dave Explains
263
2
03:37
Cellular Respiration 5 - Oxidative Phosphorylation
Handwritten Tutorials
208
1