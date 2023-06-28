2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Nucleic Acids
1:19 minutes
Problem 7b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A shortage of phosphorus in the soil would make it especially difficult for a plant to manufacture a. DNA. b. proteins. c. cellulose. d. sucrose.
Verified Solution
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
61
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Nucleic Acids with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice