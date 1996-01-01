5. Integumentary System
Glands
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Match each type of gland with its correct properties.
____Eccrine sweat gland
____Sebaceous gland
____Ceruminous gland
____Mammary gland
____Apocrine sweat gland
a. Branched gland that secretes sebum into a hair follicle
b. Gland that secretes a protein-rich sweat into a hair follicle
c. Simple coiled tubular gland found over most of the body that secretes sweat through a sweat pore
d. Gland that secretes ear wax
e. Modified sweat gland that produces milk
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Sebaceous Glands: Anatomy and Physiology with a bite sized video explanation from Dr. Frank O'Neill GrowGrayMatterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice