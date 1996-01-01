27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Physiology
Problem 26.19c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mark the following statements about the uterine cycle as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
c. During the menstrual phase, the uterus sheds the stratum basalis of the endometrium, which results in the discharge of blood and tissue from the vagina.
