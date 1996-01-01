27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Physiology
Problem 10
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. After ovulation, the ruptured follicle a. degenerates. b. becomes a corpus luteum. c. sloughs off as waste material. d. mends and produces another oocyte.
