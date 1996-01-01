4. Tissues & Histology
Structural Naming of Epithelial Tissue
Problem 4.5a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Epithelial cells of the kidneys have pumps that drive the transcellular transport of sodium ions.
a. Is this epithelium likely to be simple or stratified? Why?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
11
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Structural Naming of Epithelia with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice