Which of the following is an example of potential energy?
a) Water rushing over a water fall.
b) A glucose molecule.
c) A spring being released and expanding rapidly.
d) An ant foraging (moving around) for food.
A
Water rushing over a water fall.
B
A glucose molecule.
C
A spring being released and expanding rapidly.
D
An ant foraging (moving around) for food.
