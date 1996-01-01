24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Metabolism
Problem 16
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
When blood levels of glucose, amino acids, and insulin are high, and glycogenesis is occurring in the liver, the body is in the____ state. (a) fasting, (b) postabsorptive, (c) absorptive, (d) stress, (e) bulimic.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Anabolic and Catabolic Reactions with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice