26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Fluid Balance
Problem 25.6e
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
e. Dehydration is characterized by a decreased volume and increased osmolarity of the ECF.
