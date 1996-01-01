24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Metabolism
Which of the following statements is false?
a. Metabolism is the sum of all the reactions in the body.
b. Anabolic pathways are exergonic and release energy.
c. Catabolic pathways break larger substances into smaller substances.
d. The body 'pays for' anabolic reactions with the energy from catabolic reactions.
