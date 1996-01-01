24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Metabolism
Problem 23.3aa
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Certain dietary supplements for weight loss contain drugs that are claimed to block the absorption of polysaccharides such as starch. If a 'starch blocker' actually worked and fully prevented the absorption of carbohydrates into the bloodstream, what effects would this have on protein and lipid metabolism?
