27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Physiology
Problem 27.3c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mark the following statements about fertilization as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
c. Secondary oocytes are covered with a layer of cells called the zona pellucida.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
8
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos