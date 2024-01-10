18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Electrical Events
Problem 17.8c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
c. The plateau phase in contractile cells is due to the influx of calcium ions through calcium ion channels.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
0m:0s
Play a video:
7
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice